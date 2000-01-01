Gamesys Group (LSE:GYS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GYS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GYS
- Market Cap£771.520m
- SymbolLSE:GYS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINGB00BZ14BX56
Company Profile
Jackpotjoy PLC is an online gaming group. It offers bingo and casino games to its customers through the Starspins, Botemania, Costa Bingo, Vera&John, InterCasino and other brands.