Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GLPI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLPI

  • Market Cap$8.940bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GLPI
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS36467J1088

Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc is a self-managed Pennsylvania REIT. It is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements.

Latest GLPI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .