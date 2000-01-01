Gamma Communications (LSE:GAMA)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GAMA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GAMA

  • Market Cap£1.213bn
  • SymbolLSE:GAMA
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BQS10J50

Company Profile

Gamma Communications PLC provides business communications services through channel partners and direct to small, medium and large-sized business customers, the public sector and not-for-profit organizations.

Latest GAMA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

GAMA Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .