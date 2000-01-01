Company Profile

Gap, Inc. retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Hill City, Janie & Jack, and Intermix brands. Old Navy generates nearly half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates approximately 3,300 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises more than 500 stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.