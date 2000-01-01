Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp is a Canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and Mexico. The company's projects in Mexico include the La Patilla, the Rodadero, the Tonichi and the Iris project. Its projects in Canada include the PSP and King projects, The Cariboo Copper and Gold project, the Red Lion project, the Grizzly project, the Tora Tora project and the Black Gold project.