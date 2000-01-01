Garmin Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRMN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GRMN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GRMN
- Market Cap$23.012bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:GRMN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINCH0114405324
Company Profile
Garmin produces GPS-enabled hardware and software for five verticals: fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation, and marine. The company relies on licensing mapping data to enable its hardware specialized for often niche activities like scuba diving or sailing. Garmin operates in 100 countries and sells its products via distributors as well as relationships with original equipment manufacturers.Garmin Ltd designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes hand-held, wrist-based, portable, fixed-mount, positioning system enabled and other navigation, communication and sensor-based products.