Company Profile

Garmin produces GPS-enabled hardware and software for five verticals: fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation, and marine. The company relies on licensing mapping data to enable its hardware specialized for often niche activities like scuba diving or sailing. Garmin operates in 100 countries and sells its products via distributors as well as relationships with original equipment manufacturers.Garmin Ltd designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes hand-held, wrist-based, portable, fixed-mount, positioning system enabled and other navigation, communication and sensor-based products.