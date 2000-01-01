Garrett Motion Inc Ordinary Shares - New (NASDAQ:GTX)

North American company
Market Info - GTX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GTX

  • Market Cap$418.930m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GTX
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3665051054

Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures and sells highly engineered turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for OEMs and the aftermarket. The company is a global technology leader with significant expertise in delivering products across gasoline, diesel, natural gas and electrified powertrains. The company also sells its technologies in the global aftermarket through its distribution network.

