Company Profile

Based in Stamford, Conn., Gartner provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services and hosted nearly 80 IT conferences across the globe in 2007.Gartner Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. It offers services to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to supply chain professionals and technology investors.