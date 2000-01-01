Gas Plus SpA (MTA:GSP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GSP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GSP
- Market Cap€108.500m
- SymbolMTA:GSP
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- Currency
- ISINIT0004098510
Company Profile
Gas Plus Spa through its subsidiaries is engaged in exploration and production of hydrocarbons; natural gas wholesale and supply, natural gas distribution and transport; sales to final users, and gas storage in Italy.