Company Profile

Gas2Grid Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company focused on the Philippines, Australia, and France. The company holds an interest in Service Contract 44, and St. Griede license. The company is also active within the Aquitaine Basin, South-West France.Gas2Grid Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates in Philippines and France. Its projects include Service Contract 44, St Griede and 3 Licence Applications, ST. GRIEDE, and Onshore Aquitaine Basin.