Company Profile

Gascogne operates in the wood industry and the packaging industry. The company produces wood products namely, decorative wood, processed wood, and sawn wood. The packaging division produces gascogne papier, gascogne sacs, and gascogne flexible. The products of the company are used for home decoration and packaging purpose.Gascogne is engaged in production of lumber and pulp wood, flooring, finished paneling, moldings, panels, home improvement products, natural machine-glazed kraft paper for sacks, multilayer laminates etc.