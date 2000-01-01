GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GLOG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLOG

  • Market Cap$815.370m
  • SymbolNYSE:GLOG
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG375851091

Company Profile

GasLog Ltd is primarily engaged in the ownership, operation and management of vessels in the LNG market, providing maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and LNG vessel management services.

Latest GLOG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .