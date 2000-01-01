GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GLOP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLOP

  • Market Cap$770.000m
  • SymbolNYSE:GLOP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINMHY2687W1084

Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates & acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers engaged in LNG transportation under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of approximately five LNG carriers, including three vessels with modern tri-fuel diesel-electric.

Latest GLOP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .