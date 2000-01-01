Gastar Exploration Inc (AMEX:GST)

North American company
  • Market Cap$12.280m
  • SymbolAMEX:GST
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • ISINUS36729W2026

Company Profile

Gastar Exploration Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas and NGLs.

