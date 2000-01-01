Gatekeeper Systems Inc (TSX:GSI)

North American company
Market Info - GSI

Company Info - GSI

  • Market CapCAD17.520m
  • SymbolTSX:GSI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA36734X1042

Company Profile

Gatekeeper Systems Inc is a Canada-based company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of total video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments.

Latest GSI news

