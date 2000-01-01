Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GTES
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GTES
- Market Cap$3.792bn
- SymbolNYSE:GTES
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BD9G2S12
Company Profile
Gates Industrial Corp PLC manufactures power transmission and fluid power products and components for industrial and automotive applications. It operates in two segments including Power Transmission and Fluid Power.