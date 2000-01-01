Company Profile

Gatos Silver Inc is a development and exploration company. It is focused on the production of Cerro Los Gatos Mine and the further exploration and development of the Los Gatos District, both located in Chihuahua, Mexico. The Los Gatos District consists of 14 mineralized zones, including three identified silver- lead-zinc deposits: the Cerro Los Gatos Mine, the Esther deposit, and the Amapola deposit. The other 11 mineralized zones, with over 150 kilometers of outcropping quartz and calcite veins, have at least one mineralization intercept.Sunshine Silver Mines Corp is a U.S.-based precious metals exploration and development company with the objective of becoming a silver producer.