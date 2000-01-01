Gattaca (LSE:GATC)

UK company
Market Info - GATC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GATC

  • Market Cap£38.260m
  • SymbolLSE:GATC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1FMDQ43

Company Profile

Gattaca PLC is a recruitment services provider with the focus on the Engineering and Technology sector. It provides a variety of workforce solutions to various clients in the UK and internationally.

