Company Profile

Gaumont is producer and distributor of motion films. The company produces television programs, cartoon films and series produced by Alphanim; and television drams and series produced by Leonis Productions, Gaumont Television, and Gaumont International Television. The Gaumont group operates in three business sectors which constitute its operating segments: Movie production and distribution, which includes the various distribution phases of movies: release in theaters, sales to television channels; Production and distribution of animated feature films and cartoon as well as drama series via its subsidiaries in France and in the United States; and Operation of movie theaters through its stake in Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathe. It derives most of its revenues from Movie Production segment.