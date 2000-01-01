Gaussin SA (EURONEXT:ALGAU)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALGAU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALGAU
- Market Cap€26.410m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALGAU
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINFR0010342329
Company Profile
Gaussin SA specializes in the audit of handling processes and the realization of wheeled systems for the installation and transport of heavy, bulky or delicate loads.Gaussin SA is operating as an engineering company offering innovative and specialised products and services in wheeled handling systems.