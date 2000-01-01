Company Profile

Gazprom Neft PJSC is a vertically integrated oil company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas as well as the production and sale of petroleum products. It operates in two segments including Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, and oilfield services. The Downstream segment includes refining and marketing including processing crude into refined products and purchases, sells and transports crude and refined petroleum products. It offers products and services including motor fuel, fuel cards, aviation fuel, lubricants, bunkering, bitumen products, filling stations, engine oils and other oil products.