Gaztransport et technigaz SA (EURONEXT:GTT)

European company
Company Info - GTT

  • Market Cap€3.179bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:GTT
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011726835

Company Profile

Gaztransport et technigaz SA is an engineering company. It designs containment systems for cryogenic membrane transport by ship and storage and offshore LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

