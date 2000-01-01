Gaztransport et technigaz SA (EURONEXT:GTT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GTT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GTT
- Market Cap€3.179bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:GTT
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0011726835
Company Profile
Gaztransport et technigaz SA is an engineering company. It designs containment systems for cryogenic membrane transport by ship and storage and offshore LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).