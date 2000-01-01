Company Profile

GB Group PLC provides identity intelligence solutions through its two divisions of Identity Proofing and Identity Solutions. It offers electronic ID Verification services, ID Registration, ID Engage and ID Trace and Investigate software and services. GB Group's technology supports customers in traditional banking, government, utilities, retail and transport as well as newly emerging industries such as eCommerce, online gaming, cryptocurrency and mobile payments. The company has a strong geographical presence in the United Kingdom, United States of America and Australia and generates revenues from the sale of software and rendering of services.