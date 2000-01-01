GBLT Corp (TSX:GBLT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GBLT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GBLT

  • Market CapCAD7.310m
  • SymbolTSX:GBLT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA36150R1029

Company Profile

GBLT Corp is a diversified lighting and battery company. Further, the group is a official licensee for Polaroid light products, Polaroid energy storage systems, and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products.

Latest GBLT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .