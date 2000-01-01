GBS Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GBS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GBS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GBS
- Market Cap$84.690m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GBS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS36151G1058
Company Profile
Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings Inc is a United States based company engaged in manufacturing of Saliva Glucose Biosensor (SGB). SGB uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The Saliva Glucose Test consists of the SGB which is a single use disposable saliva biosensor and the software app that interfaces the SGB with its digital information system.