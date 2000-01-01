GBS Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GBS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GBS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GBS

  • Market Cap$84.690m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GBS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS36151G1058

Company Profile

Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings Inc is a United States based company engaged in manufacturing of Saliva Glucose Biosensor (SGB). SGB uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The Saliva Glucose Test consists of the SGB which is a single use disposable saliva biosensor and the software app that interfaces the SGB with its digital information system.

Latest GBS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .