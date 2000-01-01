GCC Global Capital Corp (TSX:GCCC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GCCC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GCCC
- Market CapCAD0.880m
- SymbolTSX:GCCC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINCA36164U1093
Company Profile
GCC Global Capital Corp, formerly CWN Mining Acquisition Corp, is a mineral exploration company. The business of the company is to further explore the TOP Project property.