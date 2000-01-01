GCI Liberty Inc A (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GLIBA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLIBA

  • Market Cap$7.279bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GLIBA
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS36164V3050

Company Profile

GCI Liberty Inc is a holding company. It provides various wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Latest GLIBA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .