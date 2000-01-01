GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:451)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 451
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 451
- Market CapHKD3.395bn
- SymbolSEHK:451
- IndustryUtilities
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG3775G1380
Company Profile
GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in sale of electricity, development, construction and operation of solar power plants.