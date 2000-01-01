GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:451)

APAC company
Company Info - 451

  • Market CapHKD3.395bn
  • SymbolSEHK:451
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG3775G1380

Company Profile

GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in sale of electricity, development, construction and operation of solar power plants.

