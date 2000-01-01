Company Profile

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd is a Chinese energy company involved in the supplying, manufacturing, and operation of photovoltaic equipment and solar farms. GCL-Poly segments its operations into Solar Material, Solar Farm, and New Energy businesses. Almost all of the company's revenue comes from its Solar Material Business. This division encompasses the production and sale of wafer, a component used in solar cells, and polysilicon, a raw material used in the creation of solar wafer. Sales of wafer, specifically, make up the vast majority of the Solar Material unit's revenue stream. GCL-Poly's Solar Farm and New Energy businesses are, collectively, involved in the operation and construction of solar farms. The company's revenue is primarily derived from customers located in China.GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing of polysilicon and wafers for the solar industry development, management and operation of environmental friendly power plants and trading of coal.