GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3800)
- Market CapHKD6.052bn
- SymbolSEHK:3800
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- ISINKYG3774X1088
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing of polysilicon and wafers for the solar industry development, management and operation of environmental friendly power plants and trading of coal.