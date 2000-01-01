GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3800)

APAC company
Company Info - 3800

  • Market CapHKD6.052bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3800
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3774X1088

Company Profile

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing of polysilicon and wafers for the solar industry development, management and operation of environmental friendly power plants and trading of coal.

