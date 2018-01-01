GCM Mining Corp (TSE:GCM) Share Price

Company Profile

GCM Mining Corp is a gold and silver exploration, development, and production company. The project operations of the company are Segovia and Toroparu projects. Its other projects include Aris Gold, Denarius, and West Atlas resources.Gran Colombia Gold Corp is a Canada based gold and silver exploration, development and production company. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in Colombia.