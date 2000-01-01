GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GCP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GCP
- Market Cap$1.653bn
- SymbolNYSE:GCP
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS36164Y1010
Company Profile
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The company earns the majority of its revenue from sale of concrete admixtures and cement additives.