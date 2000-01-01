GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc (TSE:GDI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GDI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GDI

  • Market CapCAD704.120m
  • SymbolTSE:GDI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3615692058

Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc provides commercial janitorial, building system repair, servicing and other facility services, damage restoration, cleaning services and distributes janitorial and sanitation supplies.

Latest GDI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .