GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc (TSE:GDI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GDI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GDI
- Market CapCAD704.120m
- SymbolTSE:GDI
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA3615692058
Company Profile
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc provides commercial janitorial, building system repair, servicing and other facility services, damage restoration, cleaning services and distributes janitorial and sanitation supplies.