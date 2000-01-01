Company Profile

GDI Property Group is a property owner and fund manager. It is an integrated, internally managed property and funds management group with capabilities in ownership, management, refurbishment, leasing and syndication of office and industrial properties. The Trust is internally managed and owns a portfolio of office properties across Australia. The Group has two operating segments, property and funds management. The Portfolio comprises of three wholly owned properties in CBD locations namely, Mill Green Complex; 66 Goulburn Street; 50 Cavill Avenue. The company owns an established funds business which, in addition to managing the Trust, manages unlisted and unregistered managed investment schemes.GDI Property Group is an integrated, internally managed property and funds management group. The Company is engaged in ownership, management, refurbishment, leasing and syndication of office and industrial properties.