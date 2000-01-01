GDS Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:GDS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GDS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GDS
- Market Cap$7.800bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:GDS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS36165L1089
Company Profile
GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in PRC. The Company offers colocation and managed services, including managed cloud services to internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers.