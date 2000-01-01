GDS Holdings Ltd Class A (SEHK:9698)
APAC company
- SymbolSEHK:9698
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- ISINKYG3902L1095
GDS Holdings Ltd is an integrated provider of high-performance data centers and Information Technology infrastructure services in China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and Information Technology service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company operates in a single reporting segment that is design, build-out, and operation of data centers.GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in PRC. The Company offers colocation and managed services, including managed cloud services to internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers.