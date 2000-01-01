Company Profile

GEA (Grenobloise d'Electronique et d'Automatismes) is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, developing, integrating, installing and maintaining toll collection systems as well as it also provides parking revenue collection systems. Its products include automatic ticket issuing machine, manual toll terminals, automatic payment machines, plaza computer systems and central systems.