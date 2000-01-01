GEA Group AG (XETRA:G1A)
GEA is an expert in food processing. It manufactures equipment for separation, fluid handling, dairy processing, and dairy farming, and designs and constructs process lines or entire plants for customers. Based in Germany, the company is a global market leader, with number-one or number-two positions in its markets. Its separators are used in hundreds of different, tailored applications. Every fourth litre of milk, third instant coffee line, third chicken nugget, and second litre of beer globally is processed using GEA's specialised equipment.GEA Group AG is engaged in manufacturing equipment for separation, fluid handling, dairy processing, and dairy farming. It also designs and constructs process lines or entire plants for its customers.