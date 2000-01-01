Geberit AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:GBRA)
Geberit is a leading manufacturer of sanitary products, which include flushing systems, piping systems and bathroom ceramics. Products are primarily sold through the wholesale channel. Geberit has an extensive history in sanitary products, having filed a patent for its first flushing mechanism in 1912. The company generates sales in 120 countries and operates 29 production plants, the majority of which are in Europe. Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The majority of sales are generated from residential and renovation activities.Geberit AG is a Switzerland-based provider of sanitary products and systems for the residential, commercial, new construction and renovation markets. It operates through segments such as Sanitary systems, Piping Systems and Ceramics.