Geberit is a first mover in concealed-tank toilet systems and dominates its core markets of German-speaking Europe as well as Benelux. Geberit's full product portfolio contains a wider product range, including: 1) specialist plumbing products such as drain and pipe systems and 2) bathroom ceramics (bathtubs, sinks, toilets). The company sells directly to wholesalers with a geographic concentration on Europe (90% of group revenue).Geberit AG is a Switzerland-based provider of sanitary products and systems for the residential, commercial, new construction and renovation markets. It operates through segments such as Sanitary systems, Piping Systems and Ceramics.