Geberit AG (XETRA:GBRA)
Company Info - GBRA
- Market Cap€14.774bn
- SymbolXETRA:GBRA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINCH0030170408
Company Profile
Geberit AG is a Switzerland-based provider of sanitary products and systems for the residential, commercial, new construction and renovation markets. It operates through segments such as Sanitary systems, Piping Systems and Ceramics.