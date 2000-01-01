GECI International (EURONEXT:ALGEC)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALGEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALGEC
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALGEC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINFR0000079634
Company Profile
GECI International specializes in consulting and digital transformation. The company also provides a platform for solutions and services in Cybersecurity.GECI International offers vehicle design and engineering services in fields of aeronautics, transport and infrastructures.