GECI International (EURONEXT:GECP)

European company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - GECP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GECP

  • Market Cap€7.440m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:GECP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000079634

Company Profile

GECI International specializes in consulting and digital transformation. The company also provides a platform for solutions and services in Cybersecurity.GECI International offers vehicle design and engineering services in fields of aeronautics, transport and infrastructures.

Latest GECP news

