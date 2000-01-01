Company Profile

Gecina Nom is a French real estate investment trust with assets primarily located in Paris, France and the surrounding region. The majority of Gecina's real estate property portfolio is comprised of office buildings with residential properties also making up a substantial percentage. Most of Gecina's properties are located in the City of Paris, while others are also located in the Paris region and other French cities, such as Lyon. Gecina primarily generates revenue from rental income and the sale of its real estate properties. Most of this rental revenue is derived from its office buildings. Gecina's customers and occupants include businesses, students, and individuals. The company also manages the construction, redevelopment, and environmental operations of its assets.Gecina provides real estate services. It receives maximum revenue in the form of rental income on office properties.