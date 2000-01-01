Company Profile

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale SpA is a multimedia company operating in the national press, radio, advertising and digital media sectors. Through its operating segments, it publishes national daily newspaper la repubblica, weekly magazine l'Espresso and more than 10 local daily and triweekly newspapers. The company broadcasts three national radio stations including radio deejay, radio capital and radio m2o and musical Tv. It operates in internet sector and collects advertising for group publications and for third-party publications. The majority of its revenues are derived from the newspaper business.