GEE Group Inc (AMEX:JOB)
- Market Cap$4.970m
- SymbolAMEX:JOB
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINUS36165A1025
GEE Group Inc provides professional placement services throughout the United States. It specializes in the placement of information technology, engineering, and accounting professionals for direct hire and contract staffing.