Company Profile

Based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, Geely Automobile Holdings manufactures and sells passenger vehicles and automotive parts. The Geely brand sold more than 1.2 million cars in 2019, placing it fifth in the number of cars sold across China. China’s domestic market accounts for more than 90% of Geely’s revenue, with the rest coming from other parts of the world. The firm formed a joint venture with Volvo in 2016 to build cars under the Lynk brand. The new brand targets a young audience with sales and marketing approaches closely resembling those of modern lifestyle brands.Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong based company produces and sells automobiles, automobile parts, and related components in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Middle East, South Korea, Africa, and internationally.