GEL SpA (MTA:GEL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GEL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GEL
- Market Cap€6.190m
- SymbolMTA:GEL
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
- Currency
- ISINIT0005312365
Company Profile
GEL SpA operates in the water treatment industry. The company offers filters, water softeners, dosing units, and reverse osmosis for professionals and end users. It also offers solutions for drinking water, medical water preparation and food and beverage.