Gelesis Holdings Inc (NYSE:GLS) Share Price

Company Profile
Gelesis Holdings Inc is a biotherapeutics company advancing a novel category of treatments for weight management and gut related chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes Plenity, an FDA-cleared product to aid in weight management, as well as potential therapies in development for patients with Type 2 Diabetes, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)/Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Functional Constipation.
