Gelion Ordinary Share (LSE:GELN) Share Price

GELN
Gelion Ordinary Share
UK company
Industrials
Electrical Equipment & Parts
Company Profile
Gelion PLC is a UK-Australian energy-storage innovator. It provides commercial energy storage solutions that contribute to human wellbeing, power the world, and protect the planet. The company has also established a division focused on improving the performance of lithium-ion and lithium-sulfur batteries.
Symbol
LSE:GELN
ISIN
GB00BNBQZD59
Currency
GBX
